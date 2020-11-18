Colby Ott • Jefferson football

A 6-foot, 175-pound senior running back, receiver and defensive back, Ott made key contributions on both sides of the ball to lead the Blue Jays to their first district title. He scored five touchdowns to help Jefferson knock off New Madrid County Central 42-20 in the Class 2 District 1 final. Ott rushed for touchdowns of 1, 2, 36 and 43 yards and caught a 55-yard strike to kick off the scoring midway through the first quarter for Jefferson. On the night, he rushed for 163 yards, caught two passes for 65 yards and made 10 tackles and three assists. Overall, Ott has rushed for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 341 yards and six touchdowns.
