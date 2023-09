A junior forward, Brockmeyer scored four goals to lead Duchesne to victories in its first two games of the season. He scored once as the Pioneers opened their season with a 4-1 victory against Hazelwood West and followed that two days later with all three goals for Duchesne in a 3-1 win over Holt. Brockmeyer had 17 goals and five assists as a sophomore while earning Class 1 all-state honors. He is a three-sport varsity athlete, also playing basketball and baseball for the Pioneers.