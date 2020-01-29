A 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, Rickermann came up big in a pair of wins over Jefferson County opponents last week. He had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 61-48 win over Crystal City, and against De Soto, he erupted for 37 points as he connected on 14 of 20 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc, to lead the Tigers to an 87-63 conference win. In that game, he also six rebounds and four assists. Overall, Rickermann, an honorable mention all-conference honoree as a freshman, is averaging a team-high 14.4 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was the starting quarterback for the Festus football team.
Cole Rickermann • Festus basketball
