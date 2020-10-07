 Skip to main content
Cole Rickermann • Festus football
A 6-foot-2, 160-pound junior quarterback, Rickermann completed 19 of 34 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers rallied late to beat North County 39-35 to remain unbeaten (6-0). He came through in crunch time to lift the Tigers, who trailed 35-27 with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter, when Rickermann connected with Cole Wagner on a 66-yard TD pass to pull Festus to within two points. Then with 1:16 to play, Rickermann hit Cayse Martin with a 29-yard TD strike that proved to be the game-winner. Rickermann is one of the area leaders in passing yards (1,287), TD passes (17) and passer rating (128.9).

