Cole Ruble • Seckman football

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior quarterback, Ruble rushed for 350 yards on 21 carries, scored four rushing touchdowns and connected on 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards and a TD to lead the Jaguars to a 49-15 win at Oakville. In the first half, he scored on runs of 66 and 67 yards and threw a 21-yard TD pass. Ruble then had second-half TD runs of 7 and 87 yards as the Jaguars outscored Oakville 21-0 in the final two quarters. Through two games, Ruble has rushed for 541 yards and six TDs and passed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he was earned all-conference and second-team all-state honors. As a wrestler, he placed sixth in state last season.