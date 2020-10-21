Cole Ruble • Seckman football

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore running back, Ruble turned in the area’s top rushing performance of the season when he ran for 406 yards on 40 carries and scored five touchdowns as the Jaguars slipped past Park Hills Central on the road 35-33. Ruble scored on TD runs of 1, 29, 39, 50 and 1 yard. His big game vaulted him into the second spot among area rushing yards leaders with 1,342. He is also tied for second in TDs (15) and is averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Ruble placed third in Class 4 at 145 pounds at the state wrestling tournament as a freshman and also plays baseball.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.