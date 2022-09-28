Cole Ruble • Seckman football

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior quarterback, Ruble had 31 carries for 231 yards and five touchdowns and completed 6 of 9 passes for 98 yards and a TD to lead the Jaguars to a 49-14 win over rival Fox. He had TD runs of 18, 5, 2, 39 and 11 yards and threw a 32-yard TD pass. Ruble leads the area in touchdowns (21), is second in rushing yards (985, 10.6 per carry) and has passed for 368 yards and five TDs with a passer rating of 151.3. Last season, he earned second-team All-Metro honors as a utility player and was first-team all-state as an athlete. He was the Class 4 state wrestling champion at 160 pounds, helping Seckman finish second as a team.