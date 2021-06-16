 Skip to main content
Colin Brueggemann • Freeburg baseball
Colin Brueggemann • Freeburg baseball

Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg

Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg baseball

A senior first baseman and pitcher who has signed with Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, Brueggemann has helped the Midgets advance to the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time since 2014. He had big performances at the plate in a 12-2 regional final win over Mater Dei (2-for-4, solo home run, 2 RBI), a 16-1 sectional semifinal win over Newton (2-for-3, walk, double, 3 RBI), and an 11-1 sectional final win over Columbia (3-for-4, RBI). He also went 2-for-4 with five RBI as the Midgets erased a 6-0 deficit to beat Harrisburg 15-8 in the super-sectional round. Overall, he is batting .472 with a .921 slugging percentage, 12 home runs and 57 RBI.

