A junior, Hulme went undefeated in the No. 1 singles flight to help the Tigers capture the team championship of the Glenbard West Hilltopper Invitational. Hulme’s three victories included a 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 triumph during the championship dual match against Downers Grove South. He only dropped one game in Edwardsville’s opening two duals of the tournament, victories against Chicago Whitney Young and Glenbard West. Hulme has been a third team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honoree each of his first two seasons, in both of which he was a Class 2A singles state qualifier.