Colton Kossuth • Pacific football

A 5-foot-10, 155-pound freshman running back, place kicker and defensive back, Kossuth carried the ball 37 times for 207 yards, had three touchdown runs and kicked three extra points to lead Pacific to a 29-12 win over St. James for their first win of the year in their regular season finale. With Pacific leading 7-6 in the second quarter, Kossuth scored on a 16-yard run to give Pacific a 14-6 lead with 21 seconds left until the intermission. He then broke loose for a 42-yard TD run at the 11:02 mark of the third quarter to make it a 21-6 lead. Kossuth is closing in on the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 973 yards and has scored four TDs.