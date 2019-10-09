A 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore quarterback, Brown connected of 27 of 32 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Indians to a 41-31 win at Troy. The victory kept Holt undefeated at 6-0. Brown threw TD passes of 45, 33, 59 and 64 yards. Brown, who missed the first three games recovering from a torn ACL, has completed 45 of 63 passes (71 percent) for 753 yards and eight touchdowns this season with two interceptions and a passer rating of 144.7. He started four games as a freshman, passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the knee injury.
