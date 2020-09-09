 Skip to main content
Cooper Brown • Holt football
Cooper Brown • Holt football

Cooper Brown, Holt

Cooper Brown, Holt football

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior quarterback, Brown led the Indians to their second consecutive lopsided win by completing 10 of 13 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-13 victory at Fort Zumwalt East. He threw touchdown passes of 70, 29, 44, 10 and 14 yards. Brown was coming off a 138-yard, 3-touchdown performance in Holt’s season-opening opening win at Jefferson City. He currently leads the area in touchdown passes (8), is third in passing yards (412) and second in passer rating (159). As a freshman, Brown suffered a knee injury that held him out until the fourth week of the 2019 season, in which he passed for 1,356 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Sports