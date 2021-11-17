 Skip to main content
Cooper Scharff • St. Louis U. High swimming
Cooper Scharff, SLUH swimming

A senior who has signed with Wisconsin, Scharff capped his high school swimming career with a big day in the Missouri Class 2 championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex. Scharff won a pair of individual titles in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke — setting two overall state records in the process — and also powered the Junior Billikens' 400 freestyle relay team to a Class 2 record. He set a state record in winning the 100 butterfly in 47.46, eclipsing the previous mark of 47.96 by Timberland’s Andrew Sansoucie nine years ago. Scharff also won his third consecutive 100 backstroke title in a state-record time of 48.12.

