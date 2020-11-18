​Cooper Scharff • St. Louis U. High swimming

At the Class 2 state meet, the Junior Billikens junior earned four individual medals and defended his 100-yard backstroke title in a time of 49.81 seconds that was more than one second faster than his winning performance as a sophomore. He also anchored the 400 freestyle relay that won with fastest area time in this century (3:07.12), was the 200 individual medley runner-up (1:49.87, fourth-fastest area time this century) and swam the leadoff backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay, which finished second. In the only other big meet of the season for SLUH, the Kirkwood Quad, Scharff won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke and was a member of winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
