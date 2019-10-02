At the COMO Invitational at Mizzou, the sophomore scored 34 points to help the Junior Bills win the team title. He was part of the 200 freestyle relay that set meet and school records with a time of 1:25.68. Scharff’s split of 19.82 was the fastest of the meet. He finished second in the 200 individual medley in 1:52.28, breaking a school record previously set by Jeff Commings in 1991. Scharff also placed second in the 100 backstroke after recording a preliminary time of 50.45, and was part of the second-place 200 medley relay. At the state meet last season, he was part of the 400 freestyle relay squad the set a new Class 2 state record and finished second in the 100 backstroke.
Most popular
-
CBC's Love commits to North Carolina
-
Notebook: De Soto breaks 18-year losing streak to Festus; Kirkwood's Maclin back in action
-
ADs say Southwestern Conference team championship tie between O'Fallon, Edwardsville still unsettled
-
Fort Zumwalt South holds off Timberland
-
Timberland continues breakout season by rolling to conference tournament title