Courtney Ledbetter • Timberland swimming

A junior, Ledbetter raced to three first-places finishes to lead the Wolves to the team title at the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational. She placed first in the 50 freestyle (25.62), 100 freestyle (56.3) and swam the anchor leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay, which achieved a state cut. At Lindbergh’s Flyer Invitational in December, Ledbetter finished second in the 100 free (56.01), fifth in the 50 free (25.61), anchored the 400 free relay to a fourth-place showing and swam the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay that took fourth. She has state consideration cuts in the 50 free and 100 free and also competes for the Parkway Swim Club.

