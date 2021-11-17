 Skip to main content
Da’Kion Phillips • Lift for Life football
Da'Kion Phillips • Lift for Life football

Da'Kion Phillips, Lift for Life

Da'Kion Phillips, Lift for Life football

A 5-foot-11, 192-pound junior running back and defensive back, Phillips rushed for 309 yards on 34 carries, scored four touchdowns and ran for three 2-point conversions to lift the Hawks to a 58-34 win over New Madrid County Central in a Class 2 district final. It was the first first district football championship in school history. Phillips scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, ran 54 yards for a TD in the third quarter and had TD runs of 20 and 75 yards in the fourth quarter. He also had five tackles on defense. Overall, Phillips has rushed for a team-high 976 yards and six TDs and has 57 tackles, nine interceptions and a fumble recovery.

