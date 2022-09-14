Dailyn Tate • Ladue soccer

A junior forward, Tate has points in eight of the nine Rams games and is among the area leaders in scoring with 11 goals and two assists. On Tuesday against John Burroughs, the lone game in which he did not record a point, he scored the game-winning penalty kick goal in the shootout to lift Ladue to a 2-1 win. Last week, he scored twice against Summit, including the game-winner, in a 3-0 win. He scored once and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Mehlville, and in a 3-2 penalty-kicks win over Clayton, he scored on a penalty kick with 20 minutes remaining in the regulation and tied the game on a header three minutes later, paving the way for the Rams’ win.