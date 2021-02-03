A junior, Litzsinger won the championship of the 138-pound weight class at the Warrenton Tournament and helped Hillsboro win the team title. Litzsinger (37-3), who was ranked No. 4 by missouriwrestling.com, handed second-ranked Grant Garrett (39-1) of Camdenton his first loss of the season with a pin at 1:33 of the title match. Litzsinger advanced to the final with a second-period pin in the semifinals. He was coming off a victory at the SEMO Conference Tournament, where he defeated ranked wrestlers from Farmington and North County. Litzsinger, who has 26 pins this season, finished third at state at 132 pounds after winning a district tournament last season.
Dalton Litzsinger • Hillsboro wrestling