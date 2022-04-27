 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dane Bjorn • Lindbergh baseball

A junior left-handed pitcher who has committed to the University of Tennessee, Bjorn tossed a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a 6-0 victory against Marquette. He threw 105 pitches, struck out nine of the first 10 hitters and seven of the last 14. Bjorn’s arsenal features a fastball that touches 90 miles per hour, a curve ball and a changeup he can throw on any count. He has not given up an earned run in his last four starts, covering 18 innings. Overall, has a 2-2 record with a 2.42 earned run average and has struck out 45 batters in 26 innings. Last season, he earned first-team all-conference honors and was named all-district by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.

News