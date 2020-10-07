 Skip to main content
Dane Mohrmann • Francis Howell football
A 6-foot, 225-pound senior running back, Mohrmann rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Vikings handed Holt its first loss of the season, 56-28. He opened the scoring with a 24-yard jaunt midway through the first quarter and scored on a 16-yard run late in the first half to give the Vikings a 28-14 lead at the intermission. Early in the third quarter, Mohrmann’s 4-yard TD gave Howell gave the Vikings a 42-14 lead. He is averaging 8.6 yards per carry and is among the area leaders in rushing yards (695) and TDs (12). He missed last season with a broken collarbone.

