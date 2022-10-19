 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Gierer • Father McGivney soccer

Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney

Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney soccer

A senior forward and team captain who started the season as a defender, Gierer helped the Griffins capture the Class 1A Roxana Regional championship. In a 4-1 win over Staunton in the regional final, Father McGivney fell behind 1-0 in the first half. Then with the score tied 1-1 late in the first half, Gierer scored to snap the tie on head ball off a cross from Owen Terrell for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Gierer was coming off a big offensive game in a 7-1 semifinal win over Roxana, in which he had two goals and two assists. Gierer, who has been nominated for all-conference this season, finished the season with 13 goals and five assists.

