Daniel Wissler • Fort Zumwalt West baseball

A senior pitcher and outfielder who has signed to pitch at Mizzou, Wissler was named the offensive MVP of the 25th annual Midwest Classic after helping the Jaguars capture the championship. In five tournament games, he batted .571 with a home run, a double, three walks and five RBI. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in a 15-5 win over Blue Springs South in the championship game after going 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs in a 13-3 semifinal win over Lindbergh. He also pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight in 4-0 win over Lindbergh in pool play. Last season, he was second-team All-Metro.