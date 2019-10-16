A 5-foot-9 middle blocker and setter, White led the Yellow Jackets to the championship of the Herrin Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team. It was the second consecutive tournament title for the Yellow Jackets, whose winning streak has reached 16 matches. In a 25-18, 25-12 win over host Herrin in the championship, White racked up 10 kills, eight assists and six digs. She had eight kills, seven assists and seven digs in a semifinal win over Johnston City. It was the fourth all-tournament honor of the season for White, who also was voted to all-tournament teams at Sparta, Massac County and the Marissa-New Athens Invitational.
