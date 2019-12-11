Subscribe for 99¢
A 5-foot-11 junior power forward, Ward had three double-doubles to lead the Hawks to the championship of the Winfield Tipoff Classic and was named the MVP. Lift for Life won 52-19 over Fort Zumwalt East in the championship game, and Ward finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds and seven steals. She opened the tournament by scoring 12 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a win over Winfield and put up 17 points and 18 rebounds in the semifinals against Elsberry. A two-year starter, Ward leads the area in rebounding (14.8) and is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 steals.