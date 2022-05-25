Danny Radke • Whitfield tennis

A junior, Radke became the first Whitfield boys tennis player to capture a state championship, winning 6-3, 6-4 over Duchesne sophomore Tommy Griese in the title match at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. Radke fell behind 2-0 in the first set but won the next five games on his way to taking the first set. Radke fell behind again in the second set 1-0 and was tied 3-3 before taking control to seal the championship. Radke, who finished 21-0, joined Whitfield girls player Ellie Rose as current Class 1 singles champions. A win in the Westminster Tournament highlighted Radke’s regular season.