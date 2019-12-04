A 6-foot-1, 250-pound senior nose guard, Perkins helped the Flyers capture their ninth state championship and second since 2016. In a 43-21 win over Prairie Ridge in the Class 6A championship at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Perkins had nine solo takes, three assists, one sack for a loss of 7 yards and a fumble recovery. His biggest play came with the Flyers leading 28-14 midway through the fourth quarter. Prairie Ridge drove to the Flyers' 8-yard line and on first-and-goal, Perkins scooped up a fumble, broke some tackles and outran everyone on his way to a 90-yard touchdown return as the Flyers went ahead 36-14 with 6:44 remaining. Perkins earned first-team all-conference honors this season.
Most popular
-
Ice hockey season preview spotlight: Simoncic, Hazelton ready to lead SLUH to third consecutive title
-
Notebook: East St. Louis offense puts up historic numbers; Odom firing leaves recruits in flux
-
O'Fallon uses big third quarter to knock off Granite City
-
Hilton provides points and rebounds as Parkway Central beats Parkway North
-
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Vashon strives to create spotlight of its own