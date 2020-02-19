Dave Cross • Francis Howell Central wrestling
Dave Cross • Francis Howell Central wrestling

Dave Cross, Francis Howell Central

Dave Cross, Francis Howell Central wrestling

A freshman, Cross won the championship of the 113-pound weight class in the Missouri Class 4 District 2 Tournament. Cross (30-0) pinned his quarterfinal opponent before winning by tech fall 15-0 in the second period in the semifinals and pinning Francis Howell North sophomore Mason Apple at 1:38 of the first period in the championship. It was the third tournament victory of the season for Cross, who also won titles at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament. He is the son of Howell Central coach Steve Cross, a former state champion.

