David Beger • Francis Howell North football

A 6-foot, 135-pound freshman kicker, Beger stamped his name in the MSHSAA record books with his performance in a 44-21 win over Fort Zumwalt South. He had 12 points on three field goals and three extra points. The 12 points place him 12th all-time for points in a game by a kicker, and the three field goals put him in a tie for fifth place for most the most field goals in a game. The field goals were the first of the season for Beger, who has hit 15 of 16 extra points. He hit from 31 yards out in the second quarter, kicked a 39-yarder in the third quarter and booted a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also plans to play basketball.