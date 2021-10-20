 Skip to main content
David Berger • Francis Howell North football
A 6-foot, 135-pound freshman kicker, Berger stamped his name in the MSHSAA record books with his performance in a 44-21 win over Fort Zumwalt South. He had 12 points on three field goals and three extra points. The 12 points place him 12th all-time for points in a game by a kicker, and the three field goals put him in a tie for fifth place for most the most field goals in a game. The field goals were the first of the season for Berger, who has hit 15 of 16 extra points. He hit from 31 yards out in the second quarter, kicked a 39-yarder in the third quarter and booted a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also plans to play basketball.

