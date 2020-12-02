 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Creath • Grandview basketball
0 comments

David Creath • Grandview basketball

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
David Creath, Grandview

David Creath, Grandview basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Creath opened the season with a double-double (17 points, 20 rebounds) to lead the Eagles to a 67-46 win over Bismarck in a first-round game in the Valley Caledonia Tournament. In Grandview’s second game, Creath had a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds in a loss to KIPP St. Louis. A two-year starter, Creath averaged a team-high 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals to go along with 4.4 points last season. In football this fall, he earned all-conference honors as a running back and linebacker after rushing for 238 yards and two touchdowns and making 44 tackles.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports