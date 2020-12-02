David Creath • Grandview basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Creath opened the season with a double-double (17 points, 20 rebounds) to lead the Eagles to a 67-46 win over Bismarck in a first-round game in the Valley Caledonia Tournament. In Grandview’s second game, Creath had a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds in a loss to KIPP St. Louis. A two-year starter, Creath averaged a team-high 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals to go along with 4.4 points last season. In football this fall, he earned all-conference honors as a running back and linebacker after rushing for 238 yards and two touchdowns and making 44 tackles.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.