David Cross • Francis Howell Central

A senior who has signed with Mizzou, Cross won the championship of the 144-pound weight class in the GAC Tournament to help the Spartans to a second-place showing as a team. Cross (11-0) won all three of his matches in the tournament, pinning his first two opponents in the first period before winning by major decision with a score of 10-2 over Francis Howell senior Cooper Corley in the championship. It was the first tournament win of the season for Cross, who has been slowed by an injury. Last season, he went 39-3, placing second in Class 4 at 138 pounds. Last spring, he finished fifth at the National High School Coaches Association Tournament at Virginia Beach.

