The Pioneers are rolling in the Mid-States Challenge Cup postseason, and Vitt is a big reason why. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior forward, Vitt had five goals and three assists during the preliminary round of the Challenge Cup playoffs as the second-seeded Pioneers posted a 3-0 record — the only team to do so. Vitt’s eight points included two game-winning goals, one in a 6-2 victory against No. 3 seed De Smet and the other in a 5-3 victory against No. 6 seed Marquette. Kirkwood also beat Lindbergh 5-2. Vitt had seven goals and six assists during 12 games in the regular season as the Pioneers posted a 14-4-3 record and finished third in the Municipal Conference.