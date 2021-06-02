Daylen Whitener • Jefferson baseball

A senior pitcher/first baseman, Whitener pitched eight innings, gave up three earned runs and went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in two postseason games to send the Blue Jays to the final four for the first time in school history. In a 4-3 win Class 3 sectional win over Cuba, he had a hit, drove in a run and pitched four shutout innings in relief, while giving up one hit. Then in 9-4 quarterfinal victory over Kelly, he had a two-run double, a solo home run and was the starting pitcher, working four innings. An all-conference and all-district selection, Whitener is batting .397 with 13 RBI and is 8-1 with a 1.46 ERA.