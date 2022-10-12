Deion Brown • Kirkwood football

A 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back who has committed to Eastern Michigan, Brown rushed for a school-record seven touchdowns and set the school mark for rushing yards in a single game with 352 yards on 29 carries as the Pioneers defeated Lindbergh 49-7. He scored six TDs in the first half on runs of 32, 28, 9, 74, 18 and 53 yards and capped the night off with a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Brown, who has rushed for 1,070 yards and 18 TDs this season, became the first Kirkwood player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two different seasons since Mike Simmons achieved that feat in 1985. He is also hurdler in track and field.