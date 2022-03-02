Demarion Brown • East St. Louis basketball

A 6-foot-8 junior forward, Brown helped the Flyers capture the championship of the Class 3A Cahokia Regional. In a 78-57 victory over Highland in the championship game, he had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. He was sharp from the field, connecting on 8 of 12 shots (67 percent). Brown also had 10 points and six rebounds in a 73-39 semifinal win over Triad. His 20-point, 12-rebound game against Belleville West in December also was one of the highlights of his season. A first-year starter and an all-tournament selection at the RPS205 Tip-Off Classic at Rockford in November, Brown is averaging 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.