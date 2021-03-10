A 6-foot-3 senior combo guard, Shanklin helped the Warriors capture a district title and reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career. In a 59-51 overtime win over McCluer North in the final, the Warriors fell behind 35-22 at the half but stormed back behind Shanklin, who finished with 32 points. He hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime, in which Jennings outscored McCluer North 18-10. Shanklin was coming off a 28-point game in a 63-61 semifinal win over Hazelwood East. A first-team all-conference selection last season, Shanklin had 16 points in a sectional loss to Cardinal Ritter and is the area’s leading scorer (24.4).
DeMarion Shanklin • Jennings basketball