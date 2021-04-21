A senior who had only pitched 1/3 of an inning all season for the pitching-rich Jaguars, Kuhlmann tossed a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks in a 1-0 win over Hickman in the championship of the Columbia Tournament. Kuhlmann was called upon to pitch as the Jaguars endured a stretch of seven games in five days. In the seventh inning, Hickman loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of singles and an error, but Kuhlmann wiggled out of the jam by striking out the No. 7 hitter to end the game. In his lone pitching appearance prior to the game against Hickman, he did not allow a run against Vianney on April 2.
Derek Kuhlmann • Fort Zumwalt West baseball