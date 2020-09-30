Derek Williams • Windsor football

A 6-foot, 200-pound senior quarterback, outside linebacker and place kicker, Williams ran for 256 yards on just 12 carries, scored three touchdowns, threw for 105 yards and a score and kick five extra points in a 35-14 win over Portageville. In the first quarter, he scored on runs of 60 and 93 yards and threw a 60-yard TD pass. He ran one in from seven yards out in the second quarter. Overall this season, Williams has run for a team-high 573 yards and six TDs and has passed for 351 yards and four TDs. He has been the team MVP for the past two seasons and is committed to John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill. to play baseball.
