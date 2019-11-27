A 5-foot-9, 160-pound sophomore running back, Fuller rushed for a career high 254 yards and three touchdowns Friday as host St. Mary’s erased a 10-point deficit to defeat Farmington 28-17 in a Class 4 state quarterfinal. During the regular season, Fuller gained 364 yards rushing and had amassed more than 63 yards in only one game. But he has churned up 510 yards in his last three postseason games. Against Farmington, he scored on runs over 56, 44 and 14 yards. His final TD sealed the win with 2:19 to play in the fourth quarter. A two-year starter, Fuller also competes in track and field.
