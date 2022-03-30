 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Desire’ Poole • East St. Louis track and field

Desire' Poole, East St. Louis

Desire' Poole, East St. Louis track and field

At the Southwestern Illinois Relays hosted by Edwardsville, Poole, a senior thrower, won the shot put with a toss of 11.35 meters and finished first in the discus with a mark of 38.41 meters. It was the second outdoor meet of the season for Poole, who won the shot (11.33) and discus (32.21) at STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley’s Mike Rogers Invitational the previous week. At the SIU Carbondale High School Invitational indoor meet in early March, she placed third in the shot (11.63). She finished fifth in the discus at last season’s IHSA Class 2A state meet with a throw of 39.17.

