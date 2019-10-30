Team up with us for 99¢
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South

Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South soccer

A senior forward, Livingstone set a new school record for goals in a single season when he scored his 36th in a 3-0 win over Rock Bridge last week. He broke the record set last season by Braden Johnson. Livingstone also had two goals and two assists each in wins over Fort Zumwalt East and Washington last week. Livingstone has 79 career goals and needs four more to surpass Johnson as the school’s all-time scoring leader. A first-team all-conference, first-team all-state, all-district, all-region and third-team All-Metro honoree last season, Livingstone is being recruited by Maryville, Lindenwood and William Jewel.