A senior forward, Livingstone set a new school record for goals in a single season when he scored his 36th in a 3-0 win over Rock Bridge last week. He broke the record set last season by Braden Johnson. Livingstone also had two goals and two assists each in wins over Fort Zumwalt East and Washington last week. Livingstone has 79 career goals and needs four more to surpass Johnson as the school’s all-time scoring leader. A first-team all-conference, first-team all-state, all-district, all-region and third-team All-Metro honoree last season, Livingstone is being recruited by Maryville, Lindenwood and William Jewel.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Duchesne gets a bye it doesn't want in Cardinal Ritter fallout; Jennings, DuBourg forfeit wins
-
Alton Marquette advances to state semifinals with win over Columbia
-
Fields, Whelan help Nerinx Hall escape Lafayette; John Burroughs punches ticket to state semifinal
-
Patke helps Borgia claim 22nd successive district crown with sweep of St. Clair
-
Edwardsville blanks O'Fallon, reaches first sectional final since 2014