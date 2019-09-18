In a 48-27 win at Centralia, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior running back scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving. He rushed for 354 yards on 32 carries. Wills did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring on runs of 4, 4, 13 and 7 yards to help the Indians take a 26-7 lead after the first 12 minutes. He capped his big night by hauling in a 57-yard TD pass from Devon Ross midway through the third quarter. Wills is averaging 9 yards per carry and is third in the area in rushing yards (570) and tied for fourth in TDs (9).
