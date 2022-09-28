Devon Deckelman • Washington football

A 5-foot-9, 135-pound senior running back, kick returner and kicker, Deckelman score five touchdowns three different ways and kicked 10 extra points to lead the Blue Jays to a 76-7 win over Liberty. In the first quarter, he scored on runs of 28, 17 and 29 yards and made a 56-yard catch for a score. Deckelman, who finished with five carries for 88 yards, capped off his big night by returning a kickoff 83 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter. Overall, he has rushed for 315 yards and five TDs and is averaging 13 yards per carry. He also has two TD receptions. He has been an all-district kicker the past two seasons as well as academic all-state last year.