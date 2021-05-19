Devontae Ford • East St. Louis track and field

At the Triad Invitational, Ford, a senior, won the 300-meter hurdles in an Illinois state-leading and meet-record time of 38.49. He also set a meet record in winning the 110 hurdles (14.46) and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay, which set another meet record. The previous week at Edwardsville’s Winston Brown Invitational, Ford ran the fastest time in the 400 (49.59) in Class 2A this season. Ford, who hasn’t lost a hurdles race in the state of Illinois this season, qualified in the 60-meter dash at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March of 2020 before the event was canceled. He is mulling over scholarship offers from LSU and Kentucky.