Devyn Dimovitz • Parkway South lacrosse

Devyn Dimovitz, Parkway South

Devyn Dimovitz, Parkway South lacrosse

A junior who plays the attack position, Dimovitz racked up 18 goals, four assists and 23 ground balls to lead the Patriots to four victories in five games to kick off the season last week. In the Patriots’ season opener, she had five goals, one assist and three ground balls in a 19-3 win at Parkway Central and outdid that performance by putting up six goals, one assist and five ground balls in a 13-12 win over Villa Duchesne. She had a hat trick and five ground balls as South beat Clayton 14-4. A two-year starter, Dimovitz earned first-team all-conference honors last season after totaling a team-high 68 goals to go along with 11 assists and 35 ground balls.

