 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dillon Witt • Sullivan wrestling
0 comments

Dillon Witt • Sullivan wrestling

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Dillon Witt, Sullivan

Dillon Witt, Sullivan wrestling

A senior, Witt won two tournaments last week to keep his record perfect at 18-0. At the Four Rivers Conference Tournament, he pinned his lone opponent in the 126-pound weight class at 1:39 of the first period. Witt was busier at the Wright City Tournament and was dominant at 126 pounds, pinning four of his opponents in the first period and one in the second period. Witt nailed down the tournament title with a pin of Fulton’s Kaden Barnes in 1 minute, 41 seconds. Witt, who has pinned all 18 of his opponents, also won the Crossroad Duals at Cameron. He is a three-time state qualifier.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports