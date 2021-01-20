A senior, Witt won two tournaments last week to keep his record perfect at 18-0. At the Four Rivers Conference Tournament, he pinned his lone opponent in the 126-pound weight class at 1:39 of the first period. Witt was busier at the Wright City Tournament and was dominant at 126 pounds, pinning four of his opponents in the first period and one in the second period. Witt nailed down the tournament title with a pin of Fulton’s Kaden Barnes in 1 minute, 41 seconds. Witt, who has pinned all 18 of his opponents, also won the Crossroad Duals at Cameron. He is a three-time state qualifier.
Dillon Witt • Sullivan wrestling