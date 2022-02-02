 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominic Federico • St. Mary’s wrestling

A senior, Federico won the championship at 138 pounds at the Priory Invitational. He won five matches in the tournament, capping it off with a 3-0 decision over Metro-East Lutheran’s Elijah Schlessinger in the championship match. It was the third meeting of the week between Federico and Schlessinger, two of which came in the tournament, and Federico won all three times. Federico (39-3) also was the AAA Tournament champion, placed first at the Chaminade Tournament, finished second at Parkway South and third at Hallsville. He has wrestled up one weight class 15 times at 145 pounds, while weighing in at 138, and is 14-1 in those matches.

