The junior shortstop and pitcher had a big week as the Hawks sewed up their first Jefferson County Activities Association large division title since 2019. In three victories, including a pair of league wins against Windsor, Sutton went 6 for 13 at the plate with three doubles and three RBI. He also scored six runs and stole five bases. Sutton also picked up a save in a relief appearance against Windsor. For the season, Sutton is hitting .312 with one home run, 18 RBI, 10 doubles and 21 stolen bases to go along with a 4-1 pitching record, a team-leading 38 strikeouts. At 17-4, Hillsboro has its best record since finishing 21-6 in 2009.