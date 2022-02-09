Dominic Thebeau • Belleville East wrestling

A junior who has verbally committed to Nebraska, Thebeau won the championship of the 182-pound weight class at the Class 3A Quincy Regional. He won his semifinal match by tech fall at the 2:53 mark of the second period with the score at 18-2 and then pinned O’Fallon senior Jaron Alf at 4:36 of the third period in the championship match. It was the fifth tournament win of the season for Thebeau (30-1), who placed first at Mascoutah, Geneseo, Stagg and Granite City, where he defeated Whitfield standout Chase Brock in the championship match. Last spring, Thebeau competed in Freestyle Greco wrestling and earned Fargo All-American honors.